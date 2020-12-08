Much of what distinguishes New Orleans today from other American cities can be traced back to deep French and African influences from the Caribbean Island now called Haiti. NOLA’s Haitian cultural influence began two hundred years ago when 10,000 free and enslaved people fled the uprising in the French colony of Saint Domingue. The city’s multi-cultural DNA is what has made New Orleans famous and is reflected in the food, architecture, art, and most notably, its music.

Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms and the Music of New Orleans explores the continuing impact of this Caribbean island nation on the Crescent City.

.