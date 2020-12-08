COMING FEBRUARY 1, 2021
“In Haiti we have beauty, we have art, food, dance, music, and all of that keeps us through hard times. We came through slavery to make this world a better place and through the freedom to express this in the music, you hear the resilience, the rhythms and it connects straight to New Orleans."
Much of what distinguishes New Orleans today from other American cities can be traced back to deep French and African influences from the Caribbean Island now called Haiti. NOLA’s Haitian cultural influence began two hundred years ago when 10,000 free and enslaved people fled the uprising in the French colony of Saint Domingue. The city’s multi-cultural DNA is what has made New Orleans famous and is reflected in the food, architecture, art, and most notably, its music.
Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms and the Music of New Orleans explores the continuing impact of this Caribbean island nation on the Crescent City.
