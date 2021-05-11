Join us for a special premiere of a studio session from Haiti featuring Paul Beaubrun & Friends for Haitian Flag Day

As part of WXPN’s Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms & the Music of New Orleans project, we’re excited to announce the video premiere of a studio session recorded at The French Institute in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, featuring musician Paul Beaubrun and friends, with special guests for Haitian Flag Day, on Tuesday, May 18th.

The uplifting, hour long video set features Beaubrun fronting an incredible seven piece band, and the set magically captures the optimism and spirit of the Haitian people. Beaubrun’s recent album, Rasanbleman (Red Moon), is a celebration of Haitian music. Beaubrun is also featured in the Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms & the music of New Orleans documentary.

The video session will premiere Tuesday, May 18th at 7pm ET on this website and the following places:

WXPN Facebook

WXPN Youtube

NPR Music Live Sessions

The performance can also be heard on WXPN at 10pm ET.

The performers for the session include:

Nathanael Cineus – Keyboards

David Casseus -Bass

Maxime Lafaille -Trumpet

Marc Harold Pierre – Percussions, Haitian Drums – Vocal

Dominique Hans (Bwagri) – Haitian Drums

Handler Chery – Backing Vocalist

Valdory Valcin – Backing Vocalist

Kerven Lebrun (Kabysh) – Guest

Mario Pandache (Badio) – Guest

Théodore Beaubrun Jr (Lòlò) – Guest

Paul Beaubrun – Guitar, Lead Singer and Producer

Johnbern Thomas – Drums and Musical Director

Support for this performance is made possible by the Wyncote Foundation.

Studio session additional credits:

Directed and edited by: Garry Laurent

Video cameramen: Garry Laurent, Shadrac Juste, Schnieder Etienne, Sénatus Jean

Stage Technician: Pharo Prince Bélanges

RECORDED AND FILMED AT – ( IFH ) Institut Francais d’Haiti in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Engineered and mixed by: Pierre Elove and his assistant Ti Jean

Mastering– Gaëtan Collaud (GA3TAN)

Lighting: Prophete Fritz Marc (Pro-FÊTE Light Tech)

Decor: Feeling Good

Conception: Johnbern Thomas.

DESIGN – Paul Beaubrun’s clothes – MINOKAN

Assistant/guitar tech Paul Beaubrun – Evens Lundy

Photo by: Hugue-Robert Marsan/Courtesy of the artist