Join us for a special premiere of a studio session from Haiti featuring Paul Beaubrun & Friends for Haitian Flag Day

As part of WXPN’s Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms & the Music of New Orleans project, we’re excited to announce the video premiere of a studio session recorded at The French Institute in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, featuring musician Paul Beaubrun and friends, with special guests for Haitian Flag Day, on Tuesday, May 18th.
The uplifting, hour long video set features Beaubrun fronting an incredible seven piece band, and the set magically captures the optimism and spirit of the Haitian people. Beaubrun’s recent album, Rasanbleman (Red Moon), is a celebration of Haitian music. Beaubrun is also featured in the Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms & the music of New Orleans documentary.
The video session will premiere Tuesday, May 18th at 7pm ET on this website and the following places:
The performance can also be heard on WXPN at 10pm ET.
The performers for the session include:
- Nathanael Cineus – Keyboards
- David Casseus -Bass
- Maxime Lafaille -Trumpet
- Marc Harold Pierre – Percussions, Haitian Drums – Vocal
- Dominique Hans (Bwagri) – Haitian Drums
- Handler Chery – Backing Vocalist
- Valdory Valcin – Backing Vocalist
- Kerven Lebrun (Kabysh) – Guest
- Mario Pandache (Badio) – Guest
- Théodore Beaubrun Jr (Lòlò) – Guest
- Paul Beaubrun – Guitar, Lead Singer and Producer
- Johnbern Thomas – Drums and Musical Director
Support for this performance is made possible by the Wyncote Foundation.
Studio session additional credits:
Directed and edited by: Garry Laurent
Video cameramen: Garry Laurent, Shadrac Juste, Schnieder Etienne, Sénatus Jean
Stage Technician: Pharo Prince Bélanges
RECORDED AND FILMED AT – ( IFH ) Institut Francais d’Haiti in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Engineered and mixed by: Pierre Elove and his assistant Ti Jean
Mastering– Gaëtan Collaud (GA3TAN)
Lighting: Prophete Fritz Marc (Pro-FÊTE Light Tech)
Decor: Feeling Good
Conception: Johnbern Thomas.
DESIGN – Paul Beaubrun’s clothes – MINOKAN
Assistant/guitar tech Paul Beaubrun – Evens Lundy
Photo by: Hugue-Robert Marsan/Courtesy of the artist