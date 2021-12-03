RSVP For The Kanaval Ball

Having browser or mobile issues? Having browser or mobile issues? CLICK HERE Get your FREE tickets now for our biggest party of the year featuring performances by:

PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND, RAM, BOUKMAN EKSPERYANS , Nadia Dieudonné & Feet Of Rhythm! NEW DATE

March 20, 2022 | 4 p.m.

Fillmore Philadelphia

29 E Allen St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Kanaval Ball is serving up all the grandeur, pageantry, and fun of Haitian Carnival and New Orleans Mardi Gras here in Philadelphia.

Along with amazing non-stop music, the energetic and fiery Haitian folkloric dance company Nadia Dieudonné & Feet of Rhythm will kick off the event. The festive Haitian-themed decor, food and drink complete the ambiance and party vibe. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.

This all-ages show is FREE with advance registration. Maximum of two (2) free tickets per registrant email address.

Note: Guests must provide proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination before entering the venue. See here for details on this and the venue’s clear bag policy.